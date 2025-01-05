DMHO conducts surprise inspection

Nagar Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr K V Swarajyalakshmi conducted surprise inspections of Desi Itikala Bastii Hospital, Pedda Muddanur, Vennacherla, Kodair, Pedda Kothapalli Primary Health Centres, and Nakkalapalli, Pasupula sub-health centres on Saturday.

At Desi Itikala village, she supervised the vaccination drive and emphasised that achieving 100% immunisation for children is the primary goal. She instructed staff to ensure that all vaccination records of pregnant women and children are accurately entered into the U-WIN portal. While reviewing attendance registers, vaccine stocks, and other records at the primary health centres, she directed the staff to increase the number of institutional deliveries. She stressed identifying high-risk pregnant women early and devising plans to ensure their safe motherhood.

Dr Swarajyalakshmi also encouraged the effective use of 102 ambulance services for prenatal check-ups and child immunisations. Additionally, she instructed the online entry of seasonal disease details on the IHIP portal. To prevent chronic diseases, she urged that everyone over the age of 30 visiting the hospitals undergo screening tests for hypertension and diabetes.