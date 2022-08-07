Do your job as CM KCR first, Bandi tells KCR

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to boycott the NITI Aayog's General Body meeting on August 7 and the reasons given, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked CM KCR to first do his chief minister's naukri.

The Karimnagar MP said on Saturday, that CM KCR is skipping the meeting as he could not face Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and resorting to double standards levelling baseless allegations against the NITI Aayog.

Early on, it was CM KCR who had showered countless praises on NITI Aayog. But, now turning the tables and making baseless allegations as the Centre is directly releasing funds to the local bodies. "If the chief minister is so sincere", the BJP MP dared him to raise the same issues at the NITI Aayog general council meeting. The indiscriminate boycott (of CM KCR) would sure to make the people of Telangana boycott him. The days of it are nearing, he added.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that CM KCR showed no interest in attending the official meetings for the past eight years. But, only visits Delhi to attend political meetings, get treatment and for his other politically beneficial activities. Lashing out at the double standards practiced by the chief minister he said that CM KCR showered praises in their thousands over the NITI Aayog. "NITI Aayog is good only when it gives money. Otherwise, it is not and he insults the democratically established institutions. This is the politics of CM KCR," he pointed out.

He alleged CM KCR's outbursts come following the Centre releasing funds to the beneficiaries of the central schemes directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). While scheme benefits are reaching the people, CM KCR is feeling the loss of control over the central funds. Otherwise, he is worried about the loss of commissions. He reminded me of how the chief minister asked the Centre to send helicopter money directly to the States.