Doctors warn against tobacco use

Karimnagar: As part of ‘World No Tobacco Day,’ a visual awareness programme was held at Karimnagar Zonal Hospital on Saturday under the leadership of senior Medical Officer Dr AV Girisimharao.

Dr Girisimharao expressed concern over the increasing use of tobacco in various forms—such as cigarettes, beedis, gutka, and pan masala—not just among youth but also among some working professionals. He said many people wrongly believe that tobacco helps reduce stress or keeps them awake, which is not true.

He warned that regular use of tobacco can lead to serious health problems like heart attacks at a young age, lung cancer, leg ulcers, and even loss of vision.

He urged people to give up harmful addictions and focus on positive, productive activities instead.