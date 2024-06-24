Does CM mean ‘cutting master’, asks KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked whether the Chief Minister stands for ‘cutting master’.

The BRS leader took to X asking whether the aim of the government was to reduce the number of beneficiaries in each scheme? Is this the new definition of CM? “In the past he asked the farmers to run and get loans. Today they are creating hurdles for availing loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh. Earlier it was said Rs 39,000 crore worth and later it was reduced to Rs 31,000 crores. We will not tolerate if the loan waiver is denied in the name of not having pass books and ration cards. The government is cutting down the beneficiaries in the name of farmers paying income tax, or doing a small government job. The other day they brought conditions to dilute the Rs 500 cylinder, yesterday the scheme of free power below 200 units was restricted and now the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver too was being restricted,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that though the farmers have started cultivation, they were yet to receive the Rythu Bandhu. There is no talk of Rythu Bharosa even after the elections are over. ‘Everything for everyone’ was said in the Congress campaign. When they come to power, they are cutting ‘some for some’,” said KTR.

