Donate Blood, Save Lives: BJP Hosts Mega Blood Donation Camp in Aiza

Gadwal: On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Bharath Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, organized a Mega Blood Donation Camp at the old bus stand in Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The event was inaugurated by BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who paid floral tributes to a portrait of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speaking at the event, he stated that the centenary celebrations would feature a series of voluntary service programs throughout the year.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, he expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, with a large number of participants, especially youth and residents of the district, donating over 150 units of blood. Certificates of appreciation were distributed to the donors. He also noted that similar voluntary initiatives had been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the party’s commitment to social service.

Prominent attendees included BJP District Vice Presidents K.K. Reddy, District Officer Gongolla Eshwar, State Kisan Morcha Executive Member Bhimsen Rao, Mandal President Gopala Krishna, Aiza Town General Secretaries Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Pradeep Swami, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Vaddepalli Town President Narasimhulu, Manapadu President Murali, Itikyala President Abdullah, Erravalli President Jagadish Reddy, Alampur President Jaganmohan Reddy, and Constituency Social Media In-Charge Venu Gopal Reddy, among others.

The event received widespread participation and support, marking it as a success in celebrating Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy and promoting the spirit of selfless service.