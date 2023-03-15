Don't fall prey to KCR's guiles: Congress

Warangal: BRS government which failed to fulfill its election promises is trying to hoodwink people by diversion tactics, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Interacting with people as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Warangal West constituency on Tuesday, he accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people. "KCR promised to develop Warangal like Washington some nine years ago. The slum-dwellers in Warangal are still clueless about when they would get double bedroom houses," Naini said.

He said that during the Congress regime (in united Andhra Pradesh), white ration card holders used to get seven varieties of essentials such as tur dal, oil, atta, sugar, tamarind and turmeric etc for a subsidised price of Rs 185. The BRS government is giving only rice, he pointed out. He said that the ruling BRS diluted the welfare programmes such as fee reimbursement, ration, Indiramma houses, initiated by the then Congress government etc.

Smart City Mission works moving at a snail's pace with the State government failing to release the funds. The underground drainage system remained a dream for the denizens in the city, Naini said.

"On the jobs front, the BRS is yet to announce a DSC in its nine-year regime. Whatever recruitment drive taken up by the government is nothing but an election stunt," Naini said. He accused the government of stopping subsidised loans through corporations, and not enrolling new beneficiaries for the Aasara pensions. The government takes 50 per cent of the income accrued through the urban local bodies (ULBs). As a result, the ULBs are facing fund crunch for carrying out developmental works, he said.

With elections are due later this year, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao are again trying to hoodwink the people by making false promises, he said, appealing to people not to believe in them. Mahila Congress district president Banka Sarala, Corporator T Venkanna, AIPC district chairman Puli Anil Kumar, Perumandla Ramakrishna, Aluvala Karthik, P Sathish, Konda Nagaraju, Naini Laxma Reddy, T Ravinder Reddy and Sairam Yadav were among others present.