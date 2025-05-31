  • Menu
Driver escapes unhurt after coal tripper catches fire

Kothagudem: A major mishap was averted on Thursday when a driver of a coal lorry managed to escape unhurt after the vehicle caught fire due to an electrical short circuit.

The incident occurred near Shanti Nagar in Annapureddypalle mandal when the vehicle was returning to Sathupalli after offloading coal at the Rudrampur coal handling plant here. According to sources, the fire broke out in the cabin area of the lorry owing to a short circuit in the engine.

The driver – whose name was withheld – jumped out the cabin in time and avoided any injuries. Meanwhile, locals immediately alerted the fire department who rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames. However, the fire caused extensive damage to the engine and vehicle’s interiors.

In addition, SI Chandrasekhar from Annapureddypalle paid a visit to the location. While an investigation is underway, more details are awaited.

