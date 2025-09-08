Drunk man attacks cop during immersion procession

Wanaparthy: During the Ganesh immersion procession in Kalvarala village of Veepanagandla mandal, a man, heavily intoxicated, attacked a police constable, creating a commotion locally, according to local SI K Rani.

On Saturday evening the villagers were conducting the procession in a grand manner when a man, Boya Narasimha, belonging to the village, arrived in a drunken state and created chaos. He misbehaved with the participants and disrupted the immersion. The villagers immediately informed the police. When head constable Venkatesh and his team reached the spot and tried to control Narasimha, he resisted and attacked constable MD Khaja on duty. In the process, he allegedly tore off the nameplate from Khaja’s uniform.

Even after that, Narasimha did not stop. While being taken to the station he kicked and broke the vehicle’s windows. Rani stated that a case has been registered against him. Strict action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves under the influence of alcohol and attacks police personnel on duty.