Dundigal police station adjudged best in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police station has been adjudged as the best in Telangana by the Government of India.



Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar said the certificate of excellence by Ministry of Home Affairs would be an inspiration for other police stations. He appreciated the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and other officials while handing over the certificate.

The Home Ministry regularly conducts annual ranking of police stations across the country. As part of the process, annual ranking is given for the best police station for 2022.