EAGLE teams seize narcotics worth over Rs 1 cr

Hyderabad: Ina major crackdown on drug trafficking, Telangana’s EAGLE teams, in coordination with various departments, arrested 12 individuals and seized narcotics valued at Rs 1.09 crore in operations conducted between August 22 and September 7, 2025.

According to EAGLE, on August 22, the EAGLE Railways team, with support from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), apprehended four interstate drug traffickers aboard the Bhubaneswar-Pune Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. They seized 91 kg of ganja worth Rs 22.75 lakh. Later, on August 27, the team nabbed another trafficker on the same train, recovering 5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh. The Warangal EAGLE team, along with local police, carried out multiple raids.

On August 28, three traffickers, including a woman, were arrested on the Konark Express, and 32 kg of ganja worth Rs 7.8 lakh was seized. On August 30, two traffickers were arrested in the Vazedu police station limits of Mulugu district with 30 kg of ganja worth Rs 8.75 lakh. In the largest seizure of the operation, on September 7, police arrested one person in the Inavolu police station limits under the Warangal Commissionerate and recovered 214 kg of ganja worth Rs 53.5 lakh.