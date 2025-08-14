  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Earthquake tremors felt in Vikarabad district, causing panic

Tibet Earthquakes and Floods: Two Tremors in 5 Hours, Rising River Alert Issued
x

Tibet Earthquakes and Floods: Two Tremors in 5 Hours, Rising River Alert Issued

Highlights

The residents in Vikarabad district experienced a jolt as earthquake tremors were felt in the early hours of Thursday.

The residents in Vikarabad district experienced a jolt as earthquake tremors were felt in the early hours of Thursday. The earth shook for approximately three seconds in the vicinity of Parigi and was reported in nearby locations including Rangapur, Basipalli, and Nyamatnagar, prompting widespread panic among the local population.

The earthquake occurred at 4 am and registered a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, with the epicentre identified as Asifabad. Similar tremors were felt last May across several districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Medak.

In the aftermath of the quake, strong winds swept through Reemnagar, Jagtial, Siricilla, and Peddapalli districts, further disrupting power supplies. Many individuals took to the streets in fear following the tremors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick