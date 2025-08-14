Earthquake tremors felt in Vikarabad district, causing panic

The residents in Vikarabad district experienced a jolt as earthquake tremors were felt in the early hours of Thursday. The earth shook for approximately three seconds in the vicinity of Parigi and was reported in nearby locations including Rangapur, Basipalli, and Nyamatnagar, prompting widespread panic among the local population.

The earthquake occurred at 4 am and registered a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, with the epicentre identified as Asifabad. Similar tremors were felt last May across several districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Medak.

In the aftermath of the quake, strong winds swept through Reemnagar, Jagtial, Siricilla, and Peddapalli districts, further disrupting power supplies. Many individuals took to the streets in fear following the tremors.