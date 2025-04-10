Earthquake Warning in Telangana: Experts Predict Potential Tremors Near Ramagundam

Experts are warning of a potential strong earthquake near Ramagundam, Telangana. They say the tremors could reach Hyderabad, Warangal, and Amaravati.

The Earthquake Research and Analysis organization predicts a major quake. However, no official sources have confirmed this prediction.

Officials state that predicting earthquakes accurately is not possible. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in low to moderate earthquake zones.

Small earthquakes have occurred in the region in the past. For example, a 5.1 magnitude quake hit Ongole in 1969. A 4.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Adilabad in 1998. Minor quakes also happened in Hyderabad in 1984, 1999, and 2013. However, none caused significant damage.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and also reassured that there is no immediate cause for concern, as predictions remain unconfirmed.