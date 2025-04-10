Live
- The Impact of Virtual Economies on Real-World Job Markets
- Are We Ready for Fully AI NPCs That Evolve Based on Player Interactions?
- MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE BALWA GROUP TO DEBUT LE MERIDIEN IN MUMBAI
- Google’s Gemini Now Turns Docs into Podcasts and Offers Smart Writing and Spreadsheet Tools
- Plan Your Ultimate Summer Escape with Exclusive Deals and Rewards from Amazon Pay!
- KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad collaborates with Medtronic to establish specialized center for Renal Denervation Therapy
- Rising Healthcare Costs: India Among the Fastest-Growing Medical Markets
- Debate Over Bengaluru’s Second International Airport: Sira vs Other Locations
- Arvind Store Offers Free Tailoring
- Earthquake Warning in Telangana: Experts Predict Potential Tremors Near Ramagundam
Earthquake Warning in Telangana: Experts Predict Potential Tremors Near Ramagundam
Experts have warned of a potential strong earthquake near Ramagundam, Telangana, with tremors possibly reaching Hyderabad, Warangal, and Amaravati. Officials, however, caution that earthquake predictions remain unconfirmed.
Experts are warning of a potential strong earthquake near Ramagundam, Telangana. They say the tremors could reach Hyderabad, Warangal, and Amaravati.
The Earthquake Research and Analysis organization predicts a major quake. However, no official sources have confirmed this prediction.
Officials state that predicting earthquakes accurately is not possible. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in low to moderate earthquake zones.
Small earthquakes have occurred in the region in the past. For example, a 5.1 magnitude quake hit Ongole in 1969. A 4.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Adilabad in 1998. Minor quakes also happened in Hyderabad in 1984, 1999, and 2013. However, none caused significant damage.
Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and also reassured that there is no immediate cause for concern, as predictions remain unconfirmed.