Eatala: KCR in for severe drubbing in next polls

Mahabubnagar: Eatala Rajender, a former Minister and BJP legislator from Huzurabad constituency, has questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar is forced to seek the help of election strategist Prashant Kishore (PK). He reasoned that after seeing the debacle in Huzurabad, KCR and TRS party leaders fear drubbing in next elections and were thus relying on PK to win third time.

Addressing media at the BJP district office here on Sunday, Rajender predicted that KCR was in for a miserable defeat for his atrocious, highly corrupt and arrogant governance in the last 8 years, and ruining the lives of each and every section of the society. He urged the Telangana community to take a cue from the poll verdict given by the people of Huzurabad and teach a fitting lesson to the TRS party. He wondered how PK could bail out KCR as he knew nothing about the affairs of the State.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and the Huzarabad legislator took part in the celebrations of the 8- year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. Eatala praised Modi immensely, saying the nation saw all-round development under his watch. In contrast, KCR strove for the welfare of his family alone. It is unbelievable that KCR who claims to be a very shrewd political strategist should come to depend on a person like PK, he said. He lashed out at KCR for donating money to the families of farmers of Punjab, at a time when the Telangana farmers were mired in hardships.

D K Aruna said PM Narendra Modi with his Gareeb Kalyan programme improved the lives of the poor across the country. He successfully provided free Covid vaccinations to 80 crore people in the country and his foreign policy earned kudos from several nations as the best and most popular Prime Minister in the world.

BJP state treasurer Bandari Shanti Kumar equated PM Modi with God and said that soon after coming to power, Modi government shelved the Triple Talaq Act and resolved the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Further by abolishing the Article 370, Modi paved way for rapid development and growth in Kashmir valley, Kumar added.