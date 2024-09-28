Eatala livid at govt urge to splurge 1.5 lakh crore on Musi cleanup

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender warned that officials blindly toeing the line of their political bosses would face jail time. Addressing the protest by displaced people from the HYDRA demolitions in Marutinagar, Kothapet, on Friday, he assured them they would not be abandoned and that the BJP would stand by their side. Etala remarked, "We saw a woman earning her living by selling water packets in Gangaphad and those running catering businesses and flex-making shops in Kukatpally were left stranded in the name of demolitions for removing Nallahervu encroachments." He criticized the HYDRA demolition crews for their harsh treatment, stating they had not only physically removed people but also destroyed their movable items without consideration. Etala condemned the HYDRA officials for acting out of vengeance, completely destroying machinery and valuable stocks by running bulldozers over them.

He expressed disappointment, stating that while he was glad when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the cleaning of the Musi River, there had been no clear plans from the officials on how this would be executed. He pointed out the lack of medicines in dispensaries, unpaid wages for workers, and emphasized that the government expected people to believe it would spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi cleanup, which he claimed was for commissions rather than sincere efforts. "They are trying to create a colorful world by seizing the lands of the poor and handing them over to the wealthy under the pretext of cleaning the Musi River," he alleged.

Residents who purchased patta lands around the Musi several years ago and built homes are now receiving notices for FTL violations in areas like Chaitanyapuri. People stated that demolitions should occur over their dead bodies, insisting that if they die, houses will be demolished, leaving piles on their remains. "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is behaving like the heir of Rajakars, laughing at those crying over displacement from the HYDRA demolitions," he criticized.

Residents of Jayapriya Apartments, built 30 years ago, were asked to vacate for demolitions, with assurances of double-bedroom houses. However, they are questioning how to find employment after being displaced. Etala warned that IAS and IPS officials who comply with their bosses to please them would face imprisonment. He assured the agitators that the BJP, along with its MPs and MLAs, would support their cause.