Eatala should apologize public as proven guilty: TRS MLA Balka Suman

Eatala Rajender who was proven guilty should apologize to the people of Telangana, demanded TRS MLA Balka Suman. He said that Medak district collector has submitted a report that Jamuna Hatcheries related to Eatala Rajender has encroached 70 acres of assigned lands.



During the press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Balka Suman said that it is not right to make allegations on Medak district collector and demanded to return the lands to farmers. He further continued that Eatala Rajender should accept his mistakes and apologize and added that all the legal proceedings pertaining to the case will be taken up.

Balka Suman also asked the people of Huzurabad to learn the facts and question him in all his public appearances.

He also lashed at centre for turning a blind eye to the protests of TRS MPs in the parliament over paddy procurement. He also criticized the Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana for their failure to take up issues pertaining to the state in the Parliament.