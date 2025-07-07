Eatala supports Macha Bollaram residents’ protests

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender joined in support of the peaceful demonstration organized by the residents of Macha Bollaram to protest against the illegal dumping in the Hindu cemetery.

On Sunday, during the protest event, he stated that the elders of the area, led by Samala Venkata Reddy, donated 15 acres of land for the Hindu cemetery in Macha Bollaram, which has since fulfilled this purpose. However, the state government has unlawfully established a dumping yard within this cemetery, causing significant distress to the local community and offending Hindu sentiments. During the demonstration, Etala Rajender expressed his support for the residents. He promised to actively advocate against the government regarding the dumping yard, committing to work hard to secure justice for the community.

The event also saw the participation of District Convener Dr. S. Mallareddy, State Mahila Morcha President Shilpa Reddy, District Vice President Adireddy Rajireddy, RWAJAC - Machhabollaram members, and other community members.