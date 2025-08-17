Eco-friendly Ganeshas presented to devotees

Hyderabad: As a symbol of tradition and environmental conservation, former Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge (GIC) founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar, along with Telugu actor-producer Nara Rohith, unveiled eco-friendly Seed Ganesha idols as part of the promotions for the upcoming movie Sundarakanda. At Swarna Giri Temple, Santosh Kumar presented the idols to devotees and temple staff, extending his wishes for the success of Sundarakanda. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, they will distribute 5,000 Seed Ganesha idols free of charge to children, families, and visitors.

Corporates, community leaders, and individuals are also invited to join this green celebration.

Crafted from natural clay, cocopeat, and coco powder, each idol is embedded with seeds of native trees like neem and tamarind. After the rituals, the idols can be immersed in soil, allowing the seeds to sprout into saplings that can later be transplanted into homes, parks, and public spaces—creating lasting green legacies.