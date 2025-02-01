Economic Survey affirms role of BRS’ policies in devpt: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Friday asserted that the Economic Survey (2024-25) released by the Union government was evidence of the success of the BRS Telangana model and a slap on the Congress which is alleging it as a bogus campaign.

The leaders pointed out that the survey proves the Congress allegations wrong and Telangana’s growth under K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership was reaffirmed. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the survey highlights Telangana’s holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced development under the BRS rule. He said the State had emerged as top with 88 per cent State-owned tax revenue.

“This achievement was made possible by the prudent fiscal policies implemented by KCR. Telangana exhibited around 90 per cent irrigation coverage of its gross cropped area due to construction of irrigation projects,” he said.

KTR said despite relentless mudslinging and misinformation campaigns against flagship projects like Kaleshwaram, Telangana remained a front-runner in irrigation. Its path-breaking initiative WE-HUB, announced during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in 2017, had become a role model for the nation.

Thanks to Mission Bhagiratha, KCR’s brainchild, Telangana became one of the first States to provide safe drinking water to every household. “The Congress may make every attempt to tarnish KCR’s legacy, but they cannot erase the fact that Telangana was a trailblazer and triumphant across all sectors under BRS rule,” he said.