ED issues notice to Kavitha in Liquor Scam. Kavitha not to appear before ED on Friday

Delhi/Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate notice issued to her in the Delhi Excise Policy case is politically motivated. Her legal team sent a letter to ED that she will not be able to appear before ED on Friday as she was preoccupied with other engagements and also since the case was pending before the Supreme Court.

It may be mentioned here that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in the case over her alleged involvement in certain irregularities. Kavitha was questioned several times in March at the ED headquarters and had to submit her mobile phones to the federal agency for the investigation .

Responding to queries on the notice, Kavitha, in a press conference in Nizamabad, said using central agencies has been the modus operandi of BJP in any poll-bound state and since Telangana is going to polls, the same technique is being used. “I received the notice (from ED). We strongly believe that it is a politically motivated notice because of the charged up environment in Telangana -- upcoming elections.”

She compared the ED investigation to a "never ending TV serial". “Unfortunately in the past one year, the investigation is happening. I don't know how long it will happen. I don't think even 2G ( scam) went on for so long. It is unfortunate, but it is political and highly politically motivated,” Kavitha said. Stating that the BRS is not the B-team of any political party but the "A-team of people of this country and Telangana" and that people would teach a lesson to the BJP.

The ED notice comes close on the heels of Arun Ramachandra Pillai one of the prime accused had turned approver.