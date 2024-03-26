ED to produce Kavitha in Court, may seek extension of custody

Hyderabad: All eyes will be on the Rouse Avenue Court as the bail petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha’s lawyers will come for hearing on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate will produce Kavitha in Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, as her ten-day custody sought by the ED ended on Monday and the investigating agency is likely to be seeking an extension of the custody for two more days. Kavitha will be produced in court at 11 am today. The ED is trying to question Kavitha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader's lawyers have filed the bail petition with the trial court. If the court does not grant bail, Kavitha may be shifted to Tihar Jail.

It may be mentioned that Kavitha was arrested by the ED on March 15 and was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 16. The court had first sought seven-day custody and later sought five more days. However, Justice Kaveri Baweja has granted three days.