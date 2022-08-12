Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy releases TS EAMCET 2022 results

Hyderabad: Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday released the TS EAMCET 2022 Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical streams results.

80.41 per cent of candidates qualified in engineering stream and 88.34 per cent candidates in Agriculture, and Medical streams.

In Engineering stream Lakshmi Sai Rohit Reddy from Telangana secured first rank, Sai Deepika From Andhra Pradesh stood second and Karthik form Guntur stood thrid

In Agriculture, and Medical streams Neha from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank,

Rohith from Visakhapatnam stood second rank and Traun Kumar from Guntur stood third.

The TS EAMCET is been made available on the official portal—eamcet.tsche.ac.in