"Education and Discipline Pave the Path to Success: Legal Awareness Seminar at ZPHS Patapalam".

Gadwal : Students Should Strive for High Aspirations: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Ganta Kavitha Devi.

Students should study diligently and aim for high aspirations, said District Legal Services Authority Secretary Ganta Kavitha Devi during a Legal Awareness Seminar held at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Patapalam village on Saturday.

As part of the awareness program, the judicial officer addressed the students, emphasizing that government schools have well-qualified teachers and that students should aim to achieve results on par with private schools in annual examinations. She highlighted the importance of the 10th grade (SSC) examination, stating that SSC certificates are the first thing considered in various career opportunities.

She urged students to listen carefully to their teachers, read attentively, and practice writing, as these habits lead to excellent academic performance. She encouraged them to study with discipline and dedication, bringing pride to their families and hometowns.

Additionally, students were educated about child labor laws, child marriages, and child abuse laws. She stressed the importance of having a clear understanding of legal rights and protections and encouraged students to pursue higher education and achieve great success in life.

The event saw the participation of Headmaster Venkateshwar, teaching staff, and local police personnel, who collectively emphasized the importance of education and legal awareness among students.