Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
Efforts Intensify to Recover Missing Workers in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
Rescue operations to locate the remaining seven workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse entered their 25th day on Tuesday, with authorities employing advanced methods to expedite the process.
Srisailam: Rescue operations to locate the remaining seven workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse entered their 25th day on Tuesday, with authorities employing advanced methods to expedite the process.
A specialised human remains detection dog (HRDD) squad from Kerala made another attempt to detect signs of the missing individuals beneath the debris. Meanwhile, a team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) scientists conducted a fresh assessment of the collapse site, examining soil stability, rock formations, water seepage, and other geological factors to refine their analysis and aid in debris removal.
At the site, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar, Nagarkurnool District Collector Santosh Badavath, and Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad held a review meeting with rescue teams. Officials reported that significant progress had been made in dismantling the tunnel boring machine (TBM) platform, with sections being cut into smaller parts by technicians from South Central Railway (SCR). The removed sections, along with accumulated debris, were being transported out of the tunnel using excavators and conveyor belts.
Despite the complexities of the operation, authorities remain committed to completing the rescue efforts as swiftly as possible, with all available resources being deployed to recover the missing workers.