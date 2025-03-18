Efforts Intensify to Recover Missing Workers in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

Srisailam: Rescue operations to locate the remaining seven workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse entered their 25th day on Tuesday, with authorities employing advanced methods to expedite the process.

A specialised human remains detection dog (HRDD) squad from Kerala made another attempt to detect signs of the missing individuals beneath the debris. Meanwhile, a team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) scientists conducted a fresh assessment of the collapse site, examining soil stability, rock formations, water seepage, and other geological factors to refine their analysis and aid in debris removal.

At the site, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar, Nagarkurnool District Collector Santosh Badavath, and Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad held a review meeting with rescue teams. Officials reported that significant progress had been made in dismantling the tunnel boring machine (TBM) platform, with sections being cut into smaller parts by technicians from South Central Railway (SCR). The removed sections, along with accumulated debris, were being transported out of the tunnel using excavators and conveyor belts.

Despite the complexities of the operation, authorities remain committed to completing the rescue efforts as swiftly as possible, with all available resources being deployed to recover the missing workers.