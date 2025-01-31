  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

EFLU delegation holds talks with OU V-C on academic collaboration

EFLU delegation holds talks with OU V-C on academic collaboration
x
Highlights

A high-level delegation from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday met Professor M Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, to discuss avenues for academic collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two prestigious institutions.

Hyderabad : A high-level delegation from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday met Professor M Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, to discuss avenues for academic collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two prestigious institutions.

During the meeting, both the institutions emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research, faculty exchange programmes, student mobility initiatives, and collaborative academic projects. The discussion also covered the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Osmania University and EFLU to formalise future collaborations.

Professor Kumar Molugaram emphasised that partnerships between institutions of historic significance like OU and EFLU would strengthen academic excellence and research output.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick