EFLU delegation holds talks with OU V-C on academic collaboration

Hyderabad : A high-level delegation from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday met Professor M Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, to discuss avenues for academic collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two prestigious institutions.

During the meeting, both the institutions emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research, faculty exchange programmes, student mobility initiatives, and collaborative academic projects. The discussion also covered the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Osmania University and EFLU to formalise future collaborations.

Professor Kumar Molugaram emphasised that partnerships between institutions of historic significance like OU and EFLU would strengthen academic excellence and research output.