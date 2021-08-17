Election atmosphere in Telangana: CPM

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir) : CPI (M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram stated that election atmosphere prevailing in Telangana with Huzurabad by-election.

He demanded that the State government extend Dalit Bandhu scheme and to give three acres land to all landless poor in Dalit community and issue job notifications for the 50,000 vacancies.

Addressing the party leaders and activists at a meeting at Kuntlagudem village of Choutuppal mandal on Monday, he came down heavily on both the Central and State governments over their anti-people policies. He said parliamentary sessions have ended in an undemocratic manner and the BJP-led Central government was responsible for data theft.

He opposed restricting Dalit Bandhu scheme to poll-bound Huzurabad constituency only and demanded the State government to implement the scheme across the State at a time.

He noted that the irrigation officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should get clarification on the facts and figures on water sharing between the two States to put an end to ongoing conflict.

He advised the State government to take advance measures to tackle Covid third wave and demanded to take up road works near Eedula Wagu in Choutuppal mandal to address traffic issues during rainy season.

Exemplifying the results of Assembly elections in five States, Veerabhadram said that anti-Modi wave has started across the country.