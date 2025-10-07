Election Code in Telangana: What You Need to Know During Local Polls

The election code has come into effect in Telangana with the Jubliee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad and local elections across the state.

Because of this, welfare and development works have come to a halt for now. Police are checking vehicles carefully across the state. If someone has more than Rs. 50,000 cash without proper papers, the money will be seized.

Local elections will happen in five phases. MPTC elections will be in two phases. Sarpanch elections will be in three phases. The elections will finish on November 11.

Until then, government leaders cannot start new schemes or hold events that can influence voters. District officials will watch to make sure everyone follows the rules.

The election code applies only in rural areas. It does not apply in cities. So, normal government work will continue in cities.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is on November 11. Counting will happen on November 14. The election code will stay in Hyderabad until November 14. Police will keep checking vehicles and take cash over Rs. 50,000 without papers.