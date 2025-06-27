Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 27 June, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 27 June, 2025
- Wordle June 27: The Answer Was “PLAIN”
- Odisha to revise 2021 EV Policy
- Major fuel theft racket busted: Hole drilled into pipeline near Hirechiguru village
- Man wrongly jailed in missing wife’s “murder case” seeks Rs 5 cr compensation
- Justh returns with soul-stirring new track ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’
- Globally acclaimed DJ Francis Mercier to debut in India with 3-city tour
- Guv releases 7th edition of Human Resource Management
- Sri Mahalaxmi Jewellers unveils grand flagship store with 5-day bridal jewellery extravaganza
Employee transfers banned from July 1
Hyderabad: The State Government has imposed a ban on transfer of state government employees with effect from July 1. The government issued suitable...
Hyderabad: The State Government has imposed a ban on transfer of state government employees with effect from July 1. The government issued suitable instructions to the concerned Heads of Departments / Corporations and other Institutions that there shall be no exemptions and permissions for transfer of employees except the conditions as laid down specifically.
The ban on transfers will be exempted in special circumstances mainly when the posting orders to the employees on account of promotion shall be issued to clear the existing vacancies without shifting any other employees and other conditions.
It was brought to the notice of the government that few departments are issuing transfer orders without following the ban on transfers and in some instances, citing government orders, which are no longer in force as the basis for such transfers.