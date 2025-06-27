Employee transfers banned from July 1

Hyderabad: The State Government has imposed a ban on transfer of state government employees with effect from July 1. The government issued suitable instructions to the concerned Heads of Departments / Corporations and other Institutions that there shall be no exemptions and permissions for transfer of employees except the conditions as laid down specifically.

The ban on transfers will be exempted in special circumstances mainly when the posting orders to the employees on account of promotion shall be issued to clear the existing vacancies without shifting any other employees and other conditions.

It was brought to the notice of the government that few departments are issuing transfer orders without following the ban on transfers and in some instances, citing government orders, which are no longer in force as the basis for such transfers.