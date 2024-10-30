  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Employment for youth is the goal: MLA Dr Rajesh

Employment for youth is the goal: MLA Dr Rajesh
x
Highlights

MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that large-scale employment opportunities for youth are achievable only with the Congress government.

Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that large-scale employment opportunities for youth are achievable only with the Congress government. He spoke at an awareness conference on setting up micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), held at Teja Convention on Tuesday, which was attended by bankers and officials.

During the event, the MLA mentioned that under the guidance of MP Mallu Ravi, a special action plan is being implemented across the seven constituencies within the parliamentary region to provide ample employment opportunities for the youth.

He encouraged young people in the constituency to make use of these opportunities and grow through self-effort, focusing on business ventures rather than getting side-tracked. The MLA highlighted that the focus in the constituency is on education, healthcare, and employment sectors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick