Live
- HC grants bail to 'aides' of AAP leader Satyendar Jain
- Advisory for bursting firecrackers from doctors, Minto Hospital prepares to treat patients
- Police raids belt shops in Old City, two arrested
- Bharath explains new industrial policy to Sri City corporate honchos
- Anakapalli district police seize 448 kg ganja
- Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states
- UP jail inmates go creative with diyas, sweets ahead of Diwali
- Officials will be held accountable for missing commercial tax targets: CM
- This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang
- Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees
Just In
Employment for youth is the goal: MLA Dr Rajesh
MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that large-scale employment opportunities for youth are achievable only with the Congress government.
Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that large-scale employment opportunities for youth are achievable only with the Congress government. He spoke at an awareness conference on setting up micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), held at Teja Convention on Tuesday, which was attended by bankers and officials.
During the event, the MLA mentioned that under the guidance of MP Mallu Ravi, a special action plan is being implemented across the seven constituencies within the parliamentary region to provide ample employment opportunities for the youth.
He encouraged young people in the constituency to make use of these opportunities and grow through self-effort, focusing on business ventures rather than getting side-tracked. The MLA highlighted that the focus in the constituency is on education, healthcare, and employment sectors.