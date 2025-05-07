Empowering Young Minds: Gadwal MLA Launches Vishwam Summer Camp with Focus on Robotics & AI

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the importance of utilizing summer camps as a valuable opportunity for students to gain both knowledge and entertainment during their vacation. Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Vishwam Summer Camp’ held in Gadwal under the aegis of Hyderabad Learn Orama, the MLA stated that such camps provide a platform for students, who are usually confined to textbook-based learning, to explore a wide range of extracurricular and skill-based activities.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday, where MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy officially launched the summer camp. In his address, he said that these camps help bring out the hidden talents of students by engaging them in various innovative and interactive programs, enriching their learning beyond the classroom.

Patti Sridhar, Correspondent of the school organizing the camp, expressed pride in hosting such an event for the first time in Gadwal district. He noted that prestigious programs such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology are being introduced to local students through this initiative. The primary aim, he said, is to shape students into future-ready individuals with strong skills in the field of computer science and emerging technologies.

Adding a festive touch to the occasion, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy participated in a traditional horse ride, symbolizing celebration and encouragement for the students.

Several prominent figures participated in the event, including Private Schools Association President Babu Naidu, Beechupalli Pradeep, former MPP Vijay, former Vice MPP Sudarshan Reddy, Principals Ratnam and Riyaz, among others. Their presence reflected the community’s collective support for innovative educational initiatives aimed at empowering the youth of the district.

This summer camp marks a significant step towards bringing modern education and skill development opportunities to rural students in Gadwal, opening doors to a brighter and more technologically empowered future.