End monkey menace, seek votes: Villagers

Athmakur: Several villages of Athmakur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, including Kurella, Rahim-khanpet, Rayipalli, Kortikal, Raghavapuram, Pallerla, are suffering monkey menace in their fields and homes.
The simians are attacking people when confronted. Farmers and villagers are struggling significantly due to this issue.
As the upcoming elections are for local bodies, messages are going viral in village social media groups, stating that they will vote only for candidates who can effectively eliminate the monkey problem.
Now, while this issue is trending among the villagers, it remains to be seen how the candidates contesting in the local body elections will respond.
