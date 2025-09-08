Enhanced Trust in Police Leads to New Petrol Pump Inauguration in Wanaparthy

WANAPARTHY: The trust of the public in the police has seen a significant boost, according to State Police Housing Managing Director IG Ramesh, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of a new petrol pump established by the Wanaparthy Police Department. The event took place on Monday on the outskirts of Rajpet village in Wanaparthy mandal and was attended by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy, and District SP Ravula Giridhar.

IG Ramesh emphasised the importance of adhering to quality standards at the petrol pump, stating that the initiative has been made possible thanks to the swift response and cooperation of the District Collector and local legislators, who granted all necessary permissions within just four months.

He highlighted the potential for future commercial development in the area, mentioning plans for a bypass road and a new corridor from Madanapuram Railway to Wanaparthy, which he believes will attract businesses and create employment opportunities. Furthermore, Ramesh noted the recent sanctioning of a ₹47 crore export-oriented unit by the Central Government for the Fisheries Department in Wanaparthy, which could further enhance local development.

Megha Reddy echoed Ramesh's sentiments, stating that the police are committed to supporting the community and solving their problems. He expressed confidence that the petrol pump's establishment reflects the growing trust in the police and that stringent quality control will be maintained.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi remarked on the importance of transparency in the petrol station's operations, suggesting that improved quality standards could lead to increased petrol consumption. District SP Ravula Giridhar praised the rapid establishment of the petrol pump, calling it a significant development, while urging IOCL officials to expedite the completion of additional petrol stations under the auspices of the Women's Federation.

In attendance were IOCL officials Sumitra and Sharanya, as well as District Market Committee Chairman Srinivas Goud and former MPP Kiccha Reddy, among others.