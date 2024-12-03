Ensure Equal Opportunities for Differently-Abled Individuals: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of fostering equal opportunities for differently-abled individuals.

The Chief Minister highlighted the resilience and determination of differently-abled individuals who overcome challenges and move forward with courage. "Their strength and self-confidence are an inspiration to us all," he remarked.

He called on society to actively work towards creating an inclusive environment that offers equal chances for everyone, regardless of physical limitations. "It is our collective responsibility to support and empower them to achieve their full potential," CM Revanth Reddy added.

The day serves as a reminder of the need for inclusivity and support to ensure that individuals with disabilities are not left behind in the journey of progress and development.