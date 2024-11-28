Ensure food items served to students are not contaminated: Collector

Nizamabad: Additional Collector Kiran Kumar has advised taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the food provided to students in welfare hostels, schools, and residential schools is not contaminated. He emphasized the importance of providing nutritious and tasty food according to the prescribed menu to prevent any health issues.

On Wednesday, Additional Collector Kiran Kumar made a surprise visit to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Anganwadi Center in Rudrur Mandal Center. He inspected the stored food items in the store room and advised using only quality food items for cooking, strictly avoiding expired or substandard items. He instructed the administrators to maintain cleanliness during cooking and to ensure that all dishes are covered with lids.

He stressed the importance of daily inspection of every food item used for cooking. He also suggested bringing any local issues to the attention of the authorities. The Additional Collector was accompanied by local officials during the visit.