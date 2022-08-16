Errabelli heaps praise on KCR for TS' rapid development

Jangaon/Hanumakonda: Jangaon region was an address for famine and hunger until the formation of Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee of the Independence Day celebration after hoisting the tricolor at Jangaon on Monday, the minister heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's initiatives that turned Jangaon a fertile land.

"All the tanks in the region are being filled through canals of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. In the united Andhra Pradesh, only 77,262 acres in Jangaon region had irrigation facilities. Now, the irrigation facility is available for 3.61 lakh acres, which makes agriculture a festival," errabelli said. , which made agriculture a festival," Errabelli said.

The State had provided Rs 1,560 crore to 1.68 lakh farmers since 2018 under Rythu Bandhu, farmers assistance scheme. The government also provided Rs 99 crore to as many as 1,977 farmer families under the Rythu Bima scheme, he added.

"The government is giving fillip to healthcare in the Jangaon district. A medical college will come up in Jangaon. So far, the government sanctioned Rs 190 crore for the construction of a medical college and for other facilities," Errabelli said.

Hoisting the national flag at the Parade Ground in Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his administrative skills. "It's a perfect blend of welfare and development. The government had released Rs 180 crore to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) under Pattana Pragathi since February 2020.

As many as 275 works have been completed with an outlay of Rs 108 crore. The other works are in progress," Vinay said. As many as 4,149 SC beneficiaries have been benefited by the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the district. The government had already credited Rs 410 crore to the accounts of the beneficiaries, Vinay added.