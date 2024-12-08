Etela Rajender Criticizes HYDRA: "Some Praised, But Look at Its State Now"

Hyderabad : BJP MP Etela Rajender has criticized the state of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) initiative, questioning its effectiveness and the enthusiasm surrounding its launch. Speaking at a press interaction, Etela recalled the initial excitement within the Bharatiya Janata Party when HYDRA was introduced but lamented its current state.

“When HYDRA was launched, some in our party were jubilant, saying ‘aha’ and ‘oho,’ celebrating it as a transformative project. But now, look at what has become of it. Where is the enthusiasm, and where are the results?” Etela remarked.

The HYDRA initiative, aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities and safeguarding urban assets in Hyderabad, was highly touted at its inception. However, critics have pointed out delays and a lack of visible impact in achieving its goals, raising concerns about its implementation and management.

Etela also took the opportunity to emphasize his dedication to ethical politics. “I cannot compromise my values for political gains. I will not betray my conscience for the sake of power,” he declared, indicating his dissatisfaction with certain party strategies.

The remarks have sparked speculation about discontent within the BJP's Telangana unit. While the party is yet to respond officially, Etela’s comments highlight growing concerns over accountability and the effectiveness of initiatives like HYDRA.

With elections approaching, Etela’s statements could stir debates about the BJP’s priorities and project implementation strategies, particularly in urban development and disaster management.