Every student must have discipline along with an understanding of the laws - District Senior Judge Sabitha
Nagar Kurnool: District Senior Civil Judge Sabitha emphasized that the Indian Constitution provides numerous rights and protections to safeguard individuals from injustices, illegal activities, and atrocities.
She stated that every student should develop good habits, discipline, and an understanding of the laws, along with their education. Speaking at the Legal Awareness Conference held at Little Flower High School in the Nagar Kurnool district on Thursday, where she was the chief guest, Senior Civil Judge Sabitha highlighted the importance of legal awareness for boys and girls.
She mentioned that legal knowledge increases self-confidence among students. She pointed out that children aged 14-18 often feel they know everything, but this is a misconception. She advised students to heed the truths shared by their parents and teachers, as those with good behavior can achieve their life goals. She encouraged students to report any injustices they face, assuring them that the police would protect and help them.
Judge Sabitha reminded the students to listen attentively to the lessons taught by teachers and take responsibility for their studies to excel in upcoming competitive exams. She also stressed the importance of cultivating a competitive mindset from a young age and highlighted the need for students to be socially responsible along with their education. During the event, awareness was raised about the POCSO Act and laws related to children. The program was attended by advocates Madhusudan Rao, Shyam Prasad Rao, Bhavani Bhai, Ramchander, Khaja Abdul Rahim, court staff member Keshava Reddy, Principal Raju, and other teachers.