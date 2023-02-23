Ex-Chairperson of Jagityala Municipality Bhoga Shravani resigns to councilor post

Former Chairperson of Jagityala Municipal Corporation Bhoga Shravani took a sensational decision and announced her resignation as a councilor from the ruling BRS party. The decision was revealed at a press conference held at her residence on Thursday. Shravani spoke on this occasion.

She said that she was among the people even during difficult times like Corona virus and worked for the party. She said that her husband Praveen had worked for the party in the Hyderabad municipal elections as well as in the previous Huzurabad by-elections, and she believed in the party and said that she did not get any response from the leadership.

"Since resigning from the post of chairperson, he has not received any cooperation from the leadership so far, at least they have not inquired about what happened, so it is with a heavy heart that he is resigning from the post of councilor to the membership of the party," Shravani said.

Shravani said that she won with the votes of people but not with MLA Sanjay Kumar's support. She said that she joined the party with the blessings of MLC Kavitha and now MLA Sanjay Kumar is acting in such a way as to alienate the followers of Kavitha from the party and conveyed special thanks to Municipal Minister KTR for helping her all these days. She revealed that she will discuss his future politics with his followers and decide which party to join.