Excise Department Raids in Kalwakurthy Constituency

Nagar Kurnool: In the Kalwakurthi constituency of Nagar Kurnool district, the Excise Enforcement and Task Force Special Teams conducted raids against illicit liquor producers and transporters. Under the leadership of Excise CI Sharada, 10 liters of illicit liquor (natu sara) were seized from an individual transporting it on a TVS Excel bike near Konetipuram in the Vanguru mandal.

Similarly, under the supervision of the Kalwakurthi Excise Station team led by CI Venkat Reddy, another individual was arrested while transporting 12 liters of illicit liquor from Kishtampally tanda, and a two-wheeler was also confiscated. In raids conducted by the DTF SHOs in the villages of Thagur tanda, Ammapally tanda, and Ramireddipally, 400 liters of jaggery-based liquor and 10 liters of illicit liquor were destroyed, and cases were registered against the offenders.

The Mahabubnagar Enforcement team, in collaboration with the Kalwakurthi Station team, seized 600 kilograms of black jaggery and destroyed 300 liters of jaggery-based liquor while also confiscating 20 liters of illicit liquor, leading to cases being filed against two individuals.

The raids involved CIs Balakrishnareddy, Venkateswarareddy, and Sharada, along with SI Srujan, Aruna, and other staff members from the Excise Department.