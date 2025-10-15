  • Menu
Expedite Godavari Bridge works, Sridhar Babu tells officials

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday directed officials and bridge and road company representatives to expedite the Godavari Bridge...

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday directed officials and bridge and road company representatives to expedite the Godavari Bridge works and start the Sripada Ring Road works in Manthani town immediately.

He held a review meeting with R&B, Revenue officials and company representatives in this regard on Tuesday.

The Minister ordered officials to acquire land for the R&B Guest House sanctioned at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore and expedite the works immediately. The revenue officials were told to identify vacant government lands for the community halls of all castes sanctioned with Rs 10 crore in Manthani Municipality and hand them over to them for construction of community halls.

He said that the government land should be identified for the auto workers of Manthani and auto drivers and vacant lands should be identified for the construction of houses for them.

