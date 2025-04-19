Experts brainstorm on making robotic surgeries more accessible

Rangareddy: To celebrate innovations in healthcare, a two-day second international conference of surgeons, researchers and healthcare professionals from all over the globe kicked off on Friday at Ramoji Film City.

The ARIS-2025 event that will continue till Sunday has a theme “Modern medicine has a meaning and significance only when it is accessible to all.” It was organised by the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS).

The conference of experts is designed to bring surgeons, researchers and healthcare professionals to a common platform to discuss innovative ways of surgeries and success stories using advanced robotics. The event witnessed the presence of around 700 doctors from various disciplines.

The main objective of the conference is to bridge the gap between ancient ways of therapeutic procedures and synchronise them with modern-day advanced robotic and innovative surgeries.

The conference offers practitioners an opportunity to enhance skills and knowledge through interactive workshops, brainstorming training sessions and thought-provoking discussions about scaling up procedures using advanced technologies. Robotic surgery is a technology that has evolved as a way better than regular and laparoscopic surgeries.

The conference brings together the experts on a single platform aiming to have robotic surgery more accessible, advanced and effective along with educating new professionals and sharing various topics with them, thereby to build a more proactive networking that help generate best medical opinions to adopt.

Besides, live surgeries from Apollo were conducted by Dr Bala Vikas and Dr Jagadishwar Goud.

Apart from the chief guests, like Prof Rowan Parkes, Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, founding-president Dr Subhash Kanna, chief adviser, Dr Suresh Chandra, organising chairman Jagadishwar Goud, secretary Dr Bala Vikas.