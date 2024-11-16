Experts flag concern over faulty upkeep of tracks, chinks in infra

Hyderabad: The recent incident of a goods train derailment in Peddapalli district has raised questions about poor track maintenance and outdated infrastructure. This is not the first derailment this year; a few more have taken place. Experts cite the urgent need to improve railway infrastructure.

According to the sources, for the second time in less than two months, the railway Grand Trunk route connecting Delhi and Chennai got cut off disrupting scores of trains movements when a goods train derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam stations in Peddapalli district, on a busy triple line Kazipet-Balharshah section on Tuesday night. Also in this year, many derailments occurred that included – three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in January, goods train derailed on the Guntur-Secunderabad route in May and also derailment of MMTS train near Secunderabad railway station in the same month.

A few railway experts pointed out that in South Central Railways (SCR), the derailments that have taken place are minor ones but after the derailment, there is a lot of confusion, as several trains get cancelled or diverted or partially cancelled. The main reason for derailment is due to poor track maintenance, overcrowding, ageing infrastructure and lack of manpower. To control such incidents, we require more patrolling by track men, as it is not happening in a full-fledged manner, they said. As per Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, earlier, for track maintenance, around 14 percent revenue was allocated but at present, only seven per cent has been allocated and also depreciation resume funds are diverted, as this should be used for maintaining tracks, they pointed out.

Shivakumar, a retired railway employee and railway analyst, said, “Derailment is a safety issue. Railways should focus and invest on safety and improvement of rail infrastructure. They should employ modern technology and allot funds for renewal of tracks and also increase manpower.”

Noor, general secretary, Suburban Train Travellers Association, stated, “Railways should recruit more track maintenance staff, and carry out regular maintenance and inspection by engineering officials, improve signalling system, provide frequent training to drivers and proper rest to staff and conduct classes on safety rules to drivers, guards and Station Managers. This is needed to run trains in a safe, punctual manner free of accidents. It will be better if railways procure lands for 3rd or 4th track to be at a safe distance from the double track, so that if any derailment takes place, the other tracks will be safe.”