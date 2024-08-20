Live
Eye Examinations for Kasturba School Students
The second phase of eye examinations was conducted on Tuesday at the Kodair Kasturba School in Kollapur division. Eye check-ups were carried out for students from 5th to 10th grade, during which the importance of eye health and necessary precautions were explained.
NagarKurnool: The second phase of eye examinations was conducted on Tuesday at the Kodair Kasturba School in Kollapur division. Eye check-ups were carried out for students from 5th to 10th grade, during which the importance of eye health and necessary precautions were explained. A total of 229 students were examined, and 20 students were found to have vision issues. along with Medical Officers Dr. Narahari and Vinod Kumar. Kotra Balaji Ophthalmologist, Kavitha, Special Officer Kalyani, School Staff Nurse Chennamma, Health Assistant Prakash, Pharmacist Bhagyalakshmi, ASHA workers, and other staff members participated in the program. They Said The identified students will soon be provided with glasses by the government.
