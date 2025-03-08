Faculty Development Programme on Research Methodology

The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, in collaboration with ICSSR-SRC, Hyderabad, under the coordination of Dr. D. Sanjeeva Rao and co-coordination of Mrs. Y. Vijayalakshmi, successfully conducted a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Research Methodology from March 6 to March 8, 2025. The event provided an enriching platform for faculty members and research scholars to refine their research skills.

The program began with a warm welcome from Mrs. L.V. Kamala Devi, Convenor, Head of the Department of Commerce, BVC, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Distinguished guests included CMA. Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University; Prof. Indrakanti Sekhar, Principal, UCC&BM, OU, Hyderabad; and Prof. Sriharsha Reddy, Dean, IMT, Hyderabad. Dr. GSVRK Choudhary, Principal, BVC, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of research in fostering innovation and encouraging faculty to adopt modern methodologies and technology-driven approaches.









Over three days, participants engaged in interactive sessions on structuring research papers, academic writing, journal selection, digital resources, AI tools, and research management software like Zotero and Mendeley. Experts also guided them on citation styles, plagiarism prevention, ethical research practices, funding opportunities, and effective publishing strategies.

The valedictory session on March 8, 2025, featured Chief Guest Prof. Rajasekhar Bellamkonda, Senior Professor, University of Hyderabad, alongside dignitaries Prof. B. Sudhakar Reddy, Honorary Director, ICSSR-SRC, and Prof. A. Patrick, Chairman, BOS, Department of Commerce, OU. Dr. GSVRK Choudhary and Mrs. L.V. Kamala Devi commended the FDP’s role in enhancing academic excellence.

Participants praised the engaging discussions and hands-on learning experience. The FDP created a collaborative and stimulating environment, leaving attendees equipped with valuable research skills and renewed enthusiasm for academic exploration.























