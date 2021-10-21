Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge to be reopened soon

Falaknuma: Commuters would be taking a break from the alternative narrow roads, as the repair and construction work of the Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge (RoB) has been completed. It will be soon thrown open. Due to the work for the last seven months they were facing inconvenience reaching Chandrayangutta from Falaknuma or vice versa.



A portion of Falaknuma RoB had caved in during the last year's floods. Following temporary work, the bridge was opened. In March the repair and construction work were started and an alternative route was provided from Shahalibanda, Lal Darwaza, Chatrinaka, Kandikal Gate flyover and Phool Bagh route to reach Chandrayangutta from Charminar and vice versa. Huge traffic congestion was witnessed in these alternative narrow roads.

According to the GHMC, officials had closed the road on March 1 promising to complete the project within six months. The work was delayed due to recent heavy rain. "Within a week or two, the bridge would be reopened for the commuters," said Dattupant, GHMC SE, South Zone (projects).

He said recently the CC road ramp was laid on the bridge. During the recent Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi festivals the bridge was reopened for processions for a day and was closed again. "After laying CC road, with a procedure of 20-30 days the road will be closed and it will be reopened soon," he added.

Around 50 per cent of construction of a RoB parallel to the existing RoB on the Secunderabad-Falaknuma broad gauge line, in Falaknuma, has been completed. The project is being undertaken in coordination of the Railways at a cost of Rs 47 crore. "Land acquisition and shifting of water pipelines are pending. As soon as they are completed, the next phase of construction will be started," added the officer.