Farmer attempts suicide at Prajavani

Gadwal: A disturbing development occurred at the Prajavani programme here at the IDOC on Monday when a farmer attempted suicide.

Parashu Ramudu from Gudidoddi village of Aija Mandal drank insecticide in front of the people at the Collector’s chamber, creating a situation of panic.

The farmer alleged that five acres of his land had been encroached and that multiple attempts on his part to bring the situation to the Collector’s notice had gone in vain. Police took notice of the situation and shifted the farmer to a hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, there is no update if a case has been registered or not. Notably, on Monday, the Central government rolled out new laws, one of which also criminalises attempt to suicide.