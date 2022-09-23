  • Menu
Farmer electrocuted while repairing motor in Asifabad

Highlights

Asifabad: In an unfortunate incident, a farmer was electrocuted while he was repairing an electric motor at Kannepalli village in Tiryani mandal on Friday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said the farmer identified as Kotnaka Dev Rao (40), a resident of Kannepalli village, was killed on the spot when he suffered an electric shock while repairing the motor meant for lifting water from a well at his residence.

The police shifted the body toBellampalli government hospitalfor autopsy.

Rao is survived by his wife and two children.

