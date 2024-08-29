Live
Fresh low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Preparations in Full Swing for Local Body Elections, Says State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi
Rape threat to Kangana is outcome of her ridiculous remarks: Udit Raj stirs row
'Monk' braving water cannons in Kolkata most powerful image of protest: Amit Malviya
Farmer Suffers Severe Injuries from Electric Shock in Gadwal District
Study with inspiration, determination, and dedication, says DC B.M .Santosh
Peaceful Celebration of Ganesh Navaratri in Aija Mandal: Guidelines Issued by Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar
Rob Key asks England Test players to show full commitment for thriving in 'Bazball' age
All-Party Committee Leaders Visit Durga Nagar School in Ieeza Municipality, Highlight Severe Issues
Aadhar linkage for TTD Laddus
Muniswamy, a 35-year-old farmer from Chadon village in Gattu Mandal, sustained severe injuries after receiving an electric shock on Thursday evening.
Gadwal: Muniswamy, a 35-year-old farmer from Chadon village in Gattu Mandal, sustained severe injuries after receiving an electric shock on Thursday evening. The incident occurred when Muniswamy, son of Gunjapalli Narasanna, was attempting to fix a fuse near a transformer in their field. While trying to repair the fuse, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire, resulting in a severe electric shock.
Muniswamy was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kurnool, where he is currently receiving treatment. According to villagers, he is battling for his life due to the critical nature of his injuries.
