Farmer Suffers Severe Injuries from Electric Shock in Gadwal District

Gadwal: Muniswamy, a 35-year-old farmer from Chadon village in Gattu Mandal, sustained severe injuries after receiving an electric shock on Thursday evening. The incident occurred when Muniswamy, son of Gunjapalli Narasanna, was attempting to fix a fuse near a transformer in their field. While trying to repair the fuse, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire, resulting in a severe electric shock.

Muniswamy was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kurnool, where he is currently receiving treatment. According to villagers, he is battling for his life due to the critical nature of his injuries.