Farmers are happy under KCR rule: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the farmers of the State were happy with the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that CM KCR was giving a pension to the family like an elder son, even if the younger son does not see it.

On Friday, he visited Cherla Ankireddypalli village in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district. On this occasion, foundation stones were laid for many development works. Speaking later, he said that there was a severe shortage of current and fertilizers during the united Andhra Pradesh rule. Whereas the government is providing 24 hours free electricity to the farmers, he reiterated.

He said that under the Congress government, the farmers, who were in deep distress were helped by KCR Govt. He said that farmers were being supported through the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that every acre was being irrigated by filling ponds through canals from the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir.