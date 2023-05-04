Farmers in tears as KCR govt in a deep slumber

Yadagirigutta: CLP leader Batti Vikramarka has observed that the days of KCR government are numbered. Just as Lord Lakshmi Narasimha emerged from the pillar to vanquish demon king Hiranyakashyap to establish the victory of good over evil, people will come out of their houses and give a clear verdict to elect good leaders and teach a lesson to KCR, he said, charging that the CM had become intoxicated with power was behaving like a dictator. Addressing media persons at Yadagirigutta on Wednesday as part of his People’s March padayatra that entered 48th day, Bhatti said that people would bring back the Congress party to power for pro-people governance.

The CLP leader along with his family offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Later, he expressed his solidarity to the auto rickshaw drivers association which had been agitating for the last 45 days demanding permission for auto rickshaws to go up the hill. Lambasting the State government indifference towards the plight of farmers, he pointed out how the neighbouring Congress government in Chhattisgarh was giving Rs500 more than the minimum support price for every crop to the farmers. Had the government responded in time, the farmers would not have incurred huge losses following inundation market yards where the farmers brought their harvest, he criticised. He said Minister Gangula Kamalakar was not at all concerned about the farmers slipping into financial distress due to dithering by the government on the procurement process. Recalling that under the Congress government, IKP paddy purchase centres were set up near the ‘Kallalu’ of farmers, Bhatti questioned why such arrangements were lacking under the BRS government which appeared to be in a deep slumber.