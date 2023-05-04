Live
- 5 Most common Password Vulnerability and know how to avoid them
- World Password Day: Tips to consider for setting up a strong password
- KCR to inaugurate the BRS party office in Delhi today
- IMD predicts rains to Telangana and AP for three days ahead of expected cyclone
- World Password Day: Security threats that can compromise our passwords security
- A timely gesture by DCGI to pharma sector
- Lithe or forceful, dance matters
- Loose-tongued Congress ruining chance in Karnataka
- LOT adds ACs to its product range
- Offloading in heavy weights snaps 8-day rally
Farmers in tears as KCR govt in a deep slumber
They will teach a bitter lesson to BRS party: Bhatti
Yadagirigutta: CLP leader Batti Vikramarka has observed that the days of KCR government are numbered. Just as Lord Lakshmi Narasimha emerged from the pillar to vanquish demon king Hiranyakashyap to establish the victory of good over evil, people will come out of their houses and give a clear verdict to elect good leaders and teach a lesson to KCR, he said, charging that the CM had become intoxicated with power was behaving like a dictator. Addressing media persons at Yadagirigutta on Wednesday as part of his People’s March padayatra that entered 48th day, Bhatti said that people would bring back the Congress party to power for pro-people governance.
The CLP leader along with his family offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.
Later, he expressed his solidarity to the auto rickshaw drivers association which had been agitating for the last 45 days demanding permission for auto rickshaws to go up the hill. Lambasting the State government indifference towards the plight of farmers, he pointed out how the neighbouring Congress government in Chhattisgarh was giving Rs500 more than the minimum support price for every crop to the farmers. Had the government responded in time, the farmers would not have incurred huge losses following inundation market yards where the farmers brought their harvest, he criticised. He said Minister Gangula Kamalakar was not at all concerned about the farmers slipping into financial distress due to dithering by the government on the procurement process. Recalling that under the Congress government, IKP paddy purchase centres were set up near the ‘Kallalu’ of farmers, Bhatti questioned why such arrangements were lacking under the BRS government which appeared to be in a deep slumber.