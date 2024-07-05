Farmers of other States stung by change of power in TG: KCR

Hyderabad : The BRS president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, said on Thursday that the decision of the people of Telangana to dethrone his government has demoralised farmers in other States. He said the State has provided exemplary governance. Rao was addressing leaders and activists who came to meet him at his farmhouse. He said that the development and welfare activities undertaken by the BRS government in electricity, irrigation, drinking water, and agriculture continued like never before in the country's history.

He said that seeing agricultural progress in Telangana, people from neighbouring States, like Maharashtra, wanted KCR's rule. He said people of Maharashtra and other States, who moved forward with the BRS to bring farmers’ rule to the country with the slogan 'Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar', were deeply saddened by the recent Assembly election results.

KCR explained that leaders of Maharashtra who met him recently had said farmers of Maharashtra and the country had suffered more than those of Telangana due to the absence of KCR's rule. Rao said the Maharashtra leaders felt that with the BRS defeat, the country lost the visionary leadership of KCR, which had the guts to provide a peasant kingdom. Rao recalled that farmers of the country had fought peacefully on the streets of Delhi against the previous BJP government, which tried to destroy their lives and the agricultural sector they believed in by bringing black laws. He said the previous government was responsible for the deaths of 700 farmers.

However, KCR assured the activists not to lose heart. “In a democracy, the final decision rests with the people. The role of opposition is also not permanent. If they are entrusted with any role, they should perform it with integrity. It is not the quality of a proper politician to grieve a loss of power. Public welfare politics is a continuous process. It has nothing to do with wins and losses’.

KCR reiterated that they should unite with people and fight for their problems continuously to win their favour.

He expressed displeasure that the Telangana society was suffering a lot as the government was not continuing many schemes like irrigation, drinking water, electricity, fee reimbursement, and CMRF, which were taken up by the BRS dispensation.